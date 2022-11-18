Rajasthan: Congress leader sends letter written with blood to Kharge

Congress leader and national president of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, Suresh Mishra, has sent a letter written with blood to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, saying a decision must be made with regard to the Congress leadership in the state at the earlies.

In the letter, Mishra said, “You know what happened on September. Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Rajasthan with his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in December. All the party workers wish that there should not be anny unprecedented welcome. The common party workers and the people of the state expect you to take a decision regarding Rajasthan as soon as possible.

“Even after 52 days, there is a state of indecision. Ajay Maken has also tendered his resignation due to the indecision. You are requested to take a decision on the points raised by him as soon as possible so that our government retains power with full majority and the state becomes developed,” he said, adding, “I have full hope and faith that after reading this letter written with my blood, you will take a decision according to the feelings of common workers of the Congress.”

Mishra also said that people want Congress to again form the government Rajastha, for which the confusion should end.