Rajasthan govt slashes RT-PCR rates to Rs 350



Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Saturday fixed the rate for RT-PCR diagnostic tests for Covid-19 conducted by private laboratories at Rs 350, slashing it by Rs 150 from the earlier rate of Rs 500 per test.

As per the orders issued state Health Secretary Siddharth Mahajan, “The new rate for RT-PCR diagnostic tests for Covid-19 infections has been fixed at Rs 350 with immediate effect.”

The decision was taken after a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

On Saturday, the state reported a record 9,046 new Covid cases, while the death toll stood at 37. Rajasthan presently has 59,999 active cases.