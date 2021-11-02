Spread the love



















Rajesh Prabhu Gets Conditional Bail in Morgans Gate Shootout Case

Mangaluru: The Owner of Vaishnavi Express Cargo, Rajesh Prabhu was released on conditional bail on November 2, in connection to the Morgans Gate shootout case.

On October 7, Rajesh was arrested under section 307, 308 IPC and Arms Act 1959, 30.

Rajesh Prabhu was released on conditional bail with Rs 5 lakh bond. Advocates Narasimha Hegde and Vikram Hegde contested the case on behalf of Rajesh Prabhu.

On October 5, evening two of the workers Chandru and Ashraf had come to Vaishnavi Express Cargo to take their salary. Rajesh Prabhu’s wife who was present in the office informed Rajesh over the phone that two of the employees had come for their salary. Immediately Rajesh along with his son Sudheendra rushed to the office as they were residing close by. When Chandru and Ashraf demanded the remaining payment of Rs 4000, there was an argument between the three of them. Sudheendra intervened and slapped the employees which lead to a commotion. In a fit of rage, Rajesh pulled out his pistol and fired two shots. One of the bullets hit Sudheendra who was nearby. Sudheendra was rushed to the hospital but his condition remained critical with the bullet lodged in his head and on October 6, Sudheendra had breathed his last.

