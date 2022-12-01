Rajeshwari Gayakwad brawl case: No complaint registered, say K’taka police

An scuffle allegedly broke out between Indian women's cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad and the staff of a local supermarket in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Thursday.



Vijayapura: An scuffle allegedly broke out between Indian women’s cricketer Rajeshwari Gayakwad and the staff of a local supermarket in Vijayapura district of Karnataka on Thursday.

The incident took place when the slow left-arm orthodox bowler was shopping for stationery items with a friend in a supermarket.

The supermarket management alleged that following the incident, a group of persons supporting Gayakwad barged into the shop and created ruckus.

Vijayapura Superintendent of Police H.D. Anand Kumar clarified that no complaint was registered from either side regarding the incident.

“They have not approached the police station either. These small incidents take place normally. In my opinion, since Rajeshwari Gayakwad represents the Indian cricket team, the incident has gathered attention,” he said.

This is not a big issue, it is a verbal spat. There is no necessity to give importance. When asked about goondas being called for assault, SP Anand Kumar stated that if a complaint is received in this regard, they will initiate legal action.

The law is equal for everyone and there is no special treatment to celebrities, he stated.

