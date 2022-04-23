Rajiv Kumar quits as NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson, Suman Bery to succeed



New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice Chairperson Rajeev Kumar has resigned from his post and will be replaced by economist Suman K. Bery from May 1, an official statement said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has accepted the resignation of Rajiv Kumar and will relieve him from his post on April 30.

It also said that Bery has been appointed, with immediate effect, as a full-time member of NITI Aayog on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to the position, and will take over as Vice Chairperson on May 1.

Rajiv Kumar was the government think-tank’s Vice Chairperson since September 2017.

Bery has served in the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the National Statistical Commission, as well as being Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi. He also had a stint in the World Bank.