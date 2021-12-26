Rajnath, Yogi lay foundation stone of BrahMos unit



Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday that India was not making BrahMos missiles to attack any country in the world.

“We want to make BrahMos so that India has such power that no country in the world dares to look at us with an evil eye,” he said, while laying the foundation stone of BrahMos Missiles production unit and DRDO Lab in Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was also present at the function, said that the new BrahMos Missile production unit will increase employment in the state. He said that new India is moving ahead fast in the defence sector.