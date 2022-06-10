Rajya Sabha elections: JD(S) MLA claims he voted for Cong in K’taka



Bengaluru: Amid speculations of cross-voting, JD(S) MLA K. Srinivas Gowda from Kolar district on Friday said that he voted for Congress candidate as the polling for four Rajya Sabha seats is underway in Karnataka.

“I love Congress party and have cast my vote for Congress candidate,” stated Srinivas Gowda.

“I was with Congress party earlier and I am joining the party soon,” he added.

“Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had not asked me to cast vote for JD(S) candidate,” he maintained.

Lashing out at Srinivas Gowda, Kumaraswamy, who is also JD(S) chief stated that if he (Srinivas Gowda) has an iota of respect, he should resign from his MLA post and then start afresh.

This is an insult to the people of Kolar, Kumaraswamy said.

Initiating any action against Srinivas Gowda in connection with cross-voting is of no use, Kumaraswamy said.

There is no law in the country to punish legislators who indulge in cross-voting, he added.

There is no difference between the Congress and the BJP. Congress leaders have ensured cross-voting of eight MLAs on earlier occasion. “What have you (Congress leaders) got from this? This is being done to ensure victory of BJP candidate,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy further alleged that Congress is responsible if the BJP wins the fourth seat. The true colours of Congress leaders has come in open.

“I have requested Congress MLAs to give their second preferential votes to JD(S) candidate,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, actor-turned politician Jaggesh from BJP and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh from Congress are likely to win easily. Mansoor Ali Khan from Congress, Kupendra Reddy from JD (S) and Lehar Singh from BJP are contesting for the fourth seat.