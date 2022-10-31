Rajyotsava Award Winner Escapes unhurt in Road Accident at Kundapur

Kundapur: Marnakatte Krishnamoorthy Manjar who is chosen for the Karnataka Rajyotsava award escaped unhurt after a bike hit his car on National Highway 66 at Jaladi near Kundapur.

On October 31, Krishnamoorthy Manjar was returning home with his wife after visiting the Temple in Koteshwar. A bike rider suddenly entered the main road from the service road and hit Krishnamoorthy’s car.

In the incident, Krishnamoorthy Manjar, his wife and the driver escaped unhurt. The Highway Patrol police officials shifted the injured bike rider to the Hospital.

