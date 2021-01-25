Spread the love



















Raksha Anchan- the ONLY NCC Cadet from DK to participate in Republic Day Parade in New Delhi

Mangaluru: Unlike in the past, Raksha Anchan is the only NCC cadet from Dakshina Kannada district (representing Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate) to participate in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. There is another reason to rejoice. Raksha Anchan, student of first B Sc in St Philomena college in Puttur, is the ‘senior’ (Senior Cadet Under Officer) among 26 cadets of South West contingent of Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate.

NCC Officer in St Philomena College Lt Johnson David Sequeira speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “In the previous years as many as 11 to 12 NCC cadets from Dakshina Kannada district used to participate in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. This time due to Covid pandemic protocol in place, only one NCC cadet was selected from the district. Thus the competition was intense as all NCC cadets were talented, and Raksha Anchan who missed an opportunity to participate in previous Republic Day parade was determined this time to represent Karnataka and Goa NCC Directorate in Republic Day parade 2021,”

Her mother Mrs Usha Anchan said “Due to the pandemic, the 40-day selection camp in Bengaluru was reduced to 25 days. The 26-member team which travelled to New Delhi was quarantined for two weeks. After the end of the quarantine period, each cadet had to undergo as many as three tests in order to rule out Covid 19. Raksha and other NCC cadets are at the ground every morning at 5.30 am and retire to bed at the end of day at 9 pm. Yet she is cheerful and looking forward to the day when she will march down on the Rajpath”.

L-R: Fr Vijay Lobo (Principal, St Philomena PU College), NCC Cadet Raksha Anchan and College NCC Officer Lt Johnson David Sequeira

Lt Johnson further said,” After the Republic Day parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be exclusively addressing NCC cadets at the PM rally planned in New Delhi on 28 January. On that day, the best among 17 NCC Directorates across the country will be presented with a rolling shield and `Prime Minister’s Banner’ (flag),”. He thanked the college Principal, parents for extending all support during the pandemic.

It is learnt that Raksha who was never into sports, took up `race walk’ while pursuing first-year PU in St Philomena PU college. Raksha, the youngest of two daughters, surprised her parents and management of her College when she went on to represent the state in a 3,000-meter walk race at the national level athletics meet organised in Punjab in 2020. As she was participating in the national level athletic event, she could not attend the Republic Day selection camp.

Raksha’s dad Ramesh Anchan is a businessman, while her mother Usha Anchan is a member of Kadaba Taluk Panchayat, and they reside in Nelyadi. Her parents and college principal and staff are proud of her achievement. You Go Girl!