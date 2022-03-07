Rally by Women Horse Riders of Mluru Horse Riding Academy to Mark ‘Women’s Day’ on 8 March

Mangaluru: During a press meet held at Mangaluru Horse Riding Academy near Kadri Park, Mangaluru, Avinand the Proprietor of the Academy briefing the media persons said, “Our Academy will celebrate International Women’s Day by conducting a RALLY of All women horse riders on the theme “Women for Tomorrow” on Tuesday, March 8″

“This would be probably the first horse rally by women riders in the state. The rally will be flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra in front of the DC’s office at 5 pm. The rally will cover 6 km and will pass through the clock tower, Hampankatta, KS Rao Road, Kodialbail, MG Road, Bejai, Circuit House, Kadri Park and will end at the academy. A brief cultural programme highlighting the importance of women has been planned after the rally on the academy campus. Women riders between the ages of 6 and 60 will take part” added Avinand.

Avinand further said, “Only female riders between the age of 6 years to 60 years will participate in the rally. The motto behind this rally is -Women Empowerment; Women Fitness Enthusiasm; Tourism Enthusiasm and Development; Equestrian Sport Development; and Dignity, Respect and Justice for Women. The rally will consist of 20 female riders , 7 horses, one pony, one Victoria Chariotand other riders.

The youngest rider, Reines, 6 and Tejaswitha, 41, present at the press meet said that they were looking forward to participating in the event.