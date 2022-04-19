Ram Charan clearly outperforms Chiranjeevi in ‘Bhale Bhale Banjara’ song



Hyderabad: Musician Mani Sharma’s song titled ‘Bhale Bhale Banjara’ from Koratala Siva’s directorial ‘Acharya’ is out with Ram Charan stealing the show from his megastar dad Chiranjeevi.

The creators of ‘Acharya’ released the single, as they took to their social media platforms to publicise it.

Chiranjeevi, who took to his social media handles, wrote, “A memorable song for me. Happy to tap my feet with my energetic @AlwaysRamCharan for #BhaleBhaleBanjara. Hope I dominated him with my grace”.

But, all that megastar’s fans are talking is about how Ram Charan has easily outperformed his father, the legendary actor Chiranjeevi.

Both the heroes dressed in full black attire play comrades who protect the holy regions in the forest.

The theme of the song goes quite well with the lyrics and the choreography.

As Chiranjeevi and ‘RRR’ actor Ram Charan sizzle in a very composed and stylized manner, the steps for ‘Bhale Bhale Banjara’ have been kept classy.

Sekhar Master choreographed it beautifully, and the duo’s combined screen space adds vibe to the single song released by the makers of ‘Acharya’.

‘Acharya’ will hit the screens on April 29.