Ram Charan tests Covid negative, is ‘back in action’



Hyderabad: Telugu star Ram Charan has tested negative for Covid-19. The actor, who had been diagnosed with the virus at the end of December, tweeted his latest health update on Tuesday.

“Tested negative! I’m back in action,” Ram Charan wrote.

Ram Charan had shared the news of being diagnosed with coronavirus with a social media post on December 29, writing: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. No symptoms and quarantine at home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger. Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.”

The actor will be next seen in the upcoming period drama “RRR”. The ambitious SS Rajamouli directorial also stars Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris. The highly anticipated film will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, besides other Indian languages.