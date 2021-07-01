Spread the love



















Ram Janmbhoomi Trust to Reveal Details of Land Acquisition – Sri Vishwa Prasanna Teertha Swamiji

Udupi: “The Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust will make the details public regarding the land acquisition for the Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya, in another two days”, said Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji said that the trustees will be camping in Ayodhya for the next few days to inspect the land acquisition related documents and will then reveal the details after discussions.

The Swamiji also said that presently the task of levelling the ground is underway at Ayodhya and that the work will continue until September.

Sri Vishwa Prasanna Theertha Swamiji who is also one of the Trustees of the Sri Rama Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust had visited Ayodhya on June 30 and had interacted with other trustees.

Like this: Like Loading...