Ram Mandir Trust issues another clarification



Ayodhya: Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has issued another statement amid the allegations of corruption in the purchase of Ram temple land.

He said that the trust is working to provide the Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple a grand look according to Vastu Shastra, to make the complex safe in all respects and convenient for the visitors.

He said that important temples/places falling within the boundary of the construction wall and retaining wall in the east and west part of this temple have been purchased with mutual consent.

It has been the decision of the pilgrimage area that every institution/person displaced in this process will be rehabilitated.

The selection of land for rehabilitation is being done with the consent of the concerned institutions/individuals.

Under this process 1.20 hectares of land located at Bagh Bijesi, Ayodhya has been purchased with complete transparency and with the consent of important temples like Kaushalya Sadan etc.

It is worth noting that the above-mentioned land is on a prime location situated on the route near Ayodhya Railway Station, the statement said.

In relation to this land, from the year 2011, the contract was executed in favour of the present vendors at different times (2011, 2017 and 2019).

On investigation, these plots were found suitable for use, after which the concerned persons were contacted. The value sought for the land was compared with the current market price and the final due amount was fixed at about Rs 1,423 per square feet, which is much less than the present market value of the nearby area.

He said that after agreeing on the price, “the concerned persons were required to complete their earlier contracts, only then the respective land which was in the pilgrimage area, could have been achieved.”

As soon as the deed of land was done in favour of the persons contracting with the pilgrimage area, the deal was signed and registered with full readiness and transparency.

It has been the decision of the trust from day one that all payments will be made directly from the bank to the account. The same decision has been followed in the purchase process of the concerned land.

It is also ensured that all the taxes imposed by the government are paid.

“The persons who made allegation did not inquire about the facts from any official of the pilgrimage area before making the allegation. This has created confusion in the society. All Shri Ram devotees are requested not to believe in any such propaganda so that the ongoing construction work of Shri Ram Janambhoomi temple is completed with transparency and without any hindrance,” the statement said.

