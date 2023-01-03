Ram temple head priest blesses Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a surprise move, Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, has conveyed his blessings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi whose ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ will enter Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.



“Whatever work you are doing for the country is for the benefit of all. My blessings are with you,” Das wrote in a letter, which he handed over to Youth Congress leader Gaurav Tewari.

“Lord Ram’s blessings be with you (Rahul Gandhi),” he added.

Hanuman Garhi priest Raju Das, meanwhile, said, “This is his personal opinion. We do not agree with Satyendra Das. The Congress has always been anti-Hindu.”