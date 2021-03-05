Spread the love



















Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala to be held at Goldfinch City on 6 March

Mangaluru : Addressing the media persons Capt Brijesh Chowta, the President of Mangaluru Kambala samithi and who leads the Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala aka ‘Mangaluru Kambala’ said “The fourth edition of Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala will be held on 6 March at Goldfinch City, Bangra Kulur in the City. The Kambala will be inaugurated at 8.30 am on 6 March by President of Sri Brahma Baidarkala Garadi Kankanady, K Chittaranjan, joined by guests of honour-Former MLC Capt Ganesh Karnik; Ekagamyananda of Ramakrishna Math; Yogi Nirmalnath of Yogeshwara Math Kadri, priest of Kateel temple Anantha Padmanabha Asranna, among others”

He further said, “We are expecting over 100 pairs of buffaloes to take part in this Kambala. The event will be held in six categories such as Negilu (junior) section, Hagga (junior) section, Negilu (senior) section, Hagga (junior) section, Kane Halage and Adda Halage. The winners of Kane Halage, Hagga and Negilu (senior) will be awarded two sovereign of gold and runners up will be awarded one sovereign of gold. Meanwhile, winners of the Adda Halage, Hagga, Negilu (junior) section will be awarded one sovereign of gold and runners up will be awarded half a sovereign of gold,” .

“For the evening formal function the dignitaries will be managing director of MRG group, K Prakash Shetty- the Managing Director of MRG Group (Goldfinch Hotels). Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda; MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, former minister of Kannada and Culture of Karnataka C T Ravi, district in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, state minister Aravind Limbavali, MLAs, MLCs, among others. The prize distribution ceremony will be held on 7 March at 8 am, which will be presided over by zilla president, Mrs Meenakshi Shanthigodu, MCC Commissioner Akshy Shridhar, MUDA Chairman Ravishankar Mijar, among others” added Chowta.

Speaking about a photography contest held for the first time organizing Committee member Eshwar Shetty , “We are happy to announce that we are conducting photography and drawing competition during this year’s Mangaluru Kambala. The drawing competition ‘Colour Koota’ will be conducted in three categories for age groups up to 10 years, 10 to 15 years and 15 years and above which will be a general category. We have also kept spot registration, so contestants can enter the competition until 10 am, with the competition commencing from 10 am to 1 pm”

Eshwar further said “The photography competition will be based on the theme of ‘Mangaluru Kambala’. Photographers need to take photos of Mangaluru Kambala, and the photos should be less than 200 Mb in size, and they should be uploaded on Instagram. The photos should be tagged ‘Mangaluru Kambala’ accompanied by the hashtag #Mangalurukambala2021. Make sure that photos should be clicked and uploaded on social media on 6 March. And for those who can’t make it on social media, they can mail their photos to mangalurukambala@gmail.com. The idea of conducting a photography competition is to attract youths in large numbers and to create awareness of the culture of Tulunadu and the Kambala sport”.

The organizers this time will be inviting over 40 travel and tour operators to Kambala, so that they can get an experience of the Kambala sport , and also so that they include it as part of a travel plan for the tourists. Kambala Samithi general secretary-Sujeeth Prathap; Gunapal Kadamba-convenor; Kishore Kumar Puttur- treasurer; Eshwar Shetty-committee member; Preetham Rai , Nandan Mallya, Sachin Shetty, among others were present.