Spread the love



















Rama Sene President Prasad Attavar Arrested for Promising VC Post and Cheating

Mangaluru: The Kankanady Town police have arrested Rama Sene President in connection with a cheating case on March 29.

The arrested has been identified as Prasad Attavar from Maroli.

According to the police, Rama sene state president Prasad Attavar showing his photographs with influential people cheated a professor after promising him of the Vice-chancellor’s post at the Mangaluru University. When Prasad Attavar had met the professor of the Mangaluru University, Vivek Acharya, he introduced himself as an influential person and could do any work in his favour. After winning Vivek Acharya’s trust, Prasad Attavar assured him of the Vice-chancellor’s post at the Mangaluru University, for which he demanded Rs 30 lakhs.

Vivek Acharya trusted him and paid Rs 17.5 lakh and also three post-dated cheques. After a year when Prasad Attavar did not honour his promise, Vivek asked him to return the money, Prasad then threatened him with life.

In this connection, Vivek Acharya filed a case against Prasad Attavar at the Kankanady Town Police station, and on March 29, Prasad Attavar was arrested by the police.

Prasad Attavar is involved in various crimes, and cases have been registered against him in the Mangaluru North Police station and Mangaluru East Police stations.