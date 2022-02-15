Ramakrishna Math- Mluru Clarifies that Seer Bhaveshanand is NOT a MONK of Ramakrishna Mission

Swami Jitakamananda-the Adhyaksha/Secretary of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru and also Adhyaksha of Karnataka Ramakrishna Vivekananda Bhava Prachara Parishat clarifies that Seer Bhaveshanand is NOT a MONK of Ramakrishna Mission, based on a confusion among the public whether he is a monk of the Ramakrishna Order attached to Ramakrishna Math, Belur Math.

Mangaluru: A couple of days ago, there have been news circulated on social media as well as print and electronic media, that Seer Bhaveshanand of Ramakrishna Ashram in Karwar has voiced support for advocate Devadutt Kamat, who is facing an online hate campaign for representing three Muslims girls from Kundapur’s Bhandarkars College in the hijab case in Karnataka HC. Social media users have accused Kamat of attempting to legitimize a website which spreads hate against non-Muslims and openly demands violence against non-believers.

Swami Jitakamananda-the Adhyaksha/Secretary of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru

Kamat had quoted from the website during his arguments in court. Online users also claimed Muslim fundamental forces are on the rise in the coastal region and Kamat is playing a “dangerous game” by supporting the girls, who are allegedly being provoked by these radical forces. Kamat has also been targeted for allegedly comparing hijab to ‘nama’ (vermilion smeared after Sandhya Vandana). In an open letter, Swami Bhaveshanand reiterated that the debate on dress code of Muslim girls in schools/colleges is “unnecessary”. “Some elements are trying to brand him as supporting a cause against Hindu religion,” the seer said. “This perception is absolutely uncalled for and baseless.

Advocate Devadatt Kamat

“Some elements are trying to brand him (Devadatt Kamat) as supporting a cause against Hindu religion. This perception is absolutely uncalled for and baseless. A lawyer representing a client in court has to do his duty and justice to his client’s cause. That is a professional duty and responsibility. Devadatta Kamat has been a devotee of the Ramakrishna Ashram since his childhood. He is a spiritually oriented person and is held in esteem for his support to the cause of Uttar Kannada. He has represented many institutions – both spiritual and charitable in different forums. His role as a lawyer is to be seen in different contexts and deserves to be appreciated in correct perspective”–Seer Bhaveshanand of Ramakrishna Ashram in Karwar

In response to the above news which has been circulated on print, electronic and social media, Swami Jitakamananda, the Adhyaksha/Secretary of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru and Adhyaksha, Karnataka Ramakrishna Vivekananda Bhava Prachara Parishat in his communication to Team Mnagalorean/Mangalorean.com has stated that —

“Some media have published a statement of one Swami Bhaveshananda of Shri Ramakrishna Ashram, Karwar, on the recent hijab issue. There is confusion among the public whether he is a monk of the Ramakrishna Order attached to Ramakrishna Math, Belur Math. In this connection, we would like to clarify that the said Swami Bhaveshananda is not a monk of the Ramakrishna Order attached to Ramakrishna Math, Belur Math, and that the said Shri Ramakrishna Ashram is not an affiliated branch of the Ramakrishna Math or Ramakrishna Mission, both headquartered at Belur Math.”.