Ramanath Rai seeks SIT probe into political murders in Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru: Senior Congress leader B Ramanath Rai on Friday urged the state government to form a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the ‘politically motivated’ murders that took place in the district in the last few years.

Addressing reporters at the Congress office here, Rai said many youths, belonging to Hindu and Muslim communities have been victims of political violence in the district in the last few years.

He said there should be a comprehensive probe into these murders after preparing a list of the victims. Congress workers were not involved in these political murders and the role of BJP and other religious outfits in the communally sensitive district should be probed, the former minister said.

The Congress government will not tolerate violence of any kind in the coastal region, he said.

Like this: Like Loading...