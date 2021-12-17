Ramesh Kumar apologizes over rape remark

Belagavi: Apologising for his “indifferent” and “negligent” comment about rape, Congress MLA and former Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday said he referred to a saying in English language and he had no intention to insult women or bring ignominy to the Karnataka assembly.

“I just referred to a popular saying in the English language. I did not have any intention to insult women and bring ignominy to the House. What is happening is that we make some comments and (these) are taken out of context… I don’t want to go on the defensive.

“I do not have any pride. I come from a very common background. I always make an effort to lead life with dignity. I do not have any intention to challenge anybody. Even you (Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri) have been targeted… If anyone, especially women, are hurt by my reference to the English saying, I do not have any qualms to accept my mistake,” Kumar told the assembly here.

“In this context, I would like to quote Confucius who says ‘To own a mistake, ends up in a single mistake. To deny a mistake amounts to multiple mistakes. When the people have given a judgment that I have committed a mistake, I apologize for that. Let us end this controversy here and run the proceedings,” he said.

Kumar made the controversial remark during a discussion on farmers’ issues when Speaker

Kageri questioned how the proceedings can be run if he allowed everybody to speak.

Reacting, Kumar had said: “There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it.

That is exactly the position in which you are in.” In response, Kageri and others laughed.

The Speaker said there is no need for any member to stretch the controversy further and that no legislator has any intention to insult women or bring down the prestige of the House. This is not the first time Kumar was mired in controversy. In 2019, he compared himself to a “rape survivor”.