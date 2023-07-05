Rampant Sea Erosion Worries Residents of Padubidri, Sorake Visits Spot

Udupi: Rampant sea erosion at the Kadipatna, Padubidri beach has left the residents worried. Sea erosion has intensified at Kadipatna.

The sea erosion has already caused the uprooting of many coconut trees. More than 50 meters of the shoreline has already been washed away by the waves.

The nearby houses are also facing a threat from sea erosion. The Department of Port and Fisheries have decided to dump boulders.

Former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake on Wednesday visited the sea erosion area and assessed the damage. He urged the officials to take immediate action and stop further loss from sea erosion.

