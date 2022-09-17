Rana Daggubati releases Kannada action movie ‘Kabzaa’ teaser



Bengaluru: After the recent back-to-back successes of ‘KGF 2’, ‘777 Charlie’ and ‘Vikrant Rona’, the Kannada film industry is all set to roll out another major action entertainer with an all-star cast titled ‘Kabzaa’.

The film directed by R. Chandru features Kannada award-winning star Upendra Rao, Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran, Manoj Bajpayee and Nawab Shah. It is set to be released in seven languages.

The makers released the film’s teaser a day before Upendra’s birthday. It was released by ‘Bahubali’ star Rana Daggubati, who has become a popular name all across India.

‘Kabzaa’ is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1947 to 1984. It is all about a freedom fighter’s son who gets trapped in the world of the mafia. The film is billed as a large-scale action film.

Talking about the film, director Chandru said: “The film has already created a lot of buzz and we wanted to treat our fans with the teaser. Tomorrow being Upendra’s birthday, we thought it would be a good gift to all his fans.”

Presented by M.T.B. Nagaraj, and produced by Chandru under the Sri Siddeshwara Enterprises banner, the film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Oriya and Marathi.

The film’s music is composed by Ravi Basrur of ‘KGF’ fame, A.J. Shetty is the cinematographer and Mahesh Reddy the editor.

