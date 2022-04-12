Ranbir-Alia wedding: Decorations arrive at Ranbir’s Bandra residence



Mumbai: Ahead of Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s rumoured wedding, decorations were seen arriving at Ranbir’s Vastu residence complex in Bandra with pastel carpets, and rustic wooden tables.

The festivities are reported to kick off from April 13.

As per reports, Ranbir and Alia will have an intimate house wedding and that Ranbir’s place of residence, RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow will host their guests for the celebrations, which are speculated to go on for a week.

It is also reported that the star couple has zeroed down on pastel shades for their wedding outfits. However, Ranbir and Alia, who are currently busy with their professional commitments, are yet to make an official announcement with regards to their wedding.

The two will be seen sharing space in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming superhero fantasy adventure epic ‘Brahmastra’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The film will hit theatres on September 9, in five languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.