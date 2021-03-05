Spread the love



















Ranga Adhyayana Kendra with Theatre Festival launched at St Aloysius College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Magaluru launched its new venture “St Aloysius Ranga Adhyayana Kendra” on Wednesday, 3 March, 2021 in the LCRI Hall. Sri Mohanchandra, renowned veteran theatre artiste and a graduate from the prestigious Neenasam Theatre School, Heggodu inaugurated the Kendra. The Rector of Aloysius Group of Institutions, Rev. Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto, SJ presided over the programme. Rev. Dr Praveen Martis, SJ, the Principal and the Registrar in-charge, Dr Alwyn D’Sa and the Director of the Kendra, Dr Dinesh Nayak were on the dais.

Sri Mohanchandra in his inaugural address said that theatre can make a person fly high like a free bird. He appreciated the noteworthy venture of the College by establishing such a wonderful platform for the students and staff. On the occasion of the launch of the centre, a unique three-day “Aloysius Natakotsava-2021,” a collaborative theatre festival between the Nataka Sangha of the College and Ranga Sangaathi Cultural Foundation was inaugurated by the renowned theatre and film celebrity, Sri Naveen D Padil. A popular play “That’s All Your Honour,” written and directed by Sri Shashiraj Kavoor was performed immediately after the inauguration.

Navin D Padil in his address said that the students can achieve the art of life by performing on stage theatre itself. He also said that the students should give prominence for their studies as well as involve in the theatre art. It is a great work done by the College by establishing Ranga Adhyayana Kendra, he added.

On 4 March, 2021, another play written by Shashiraj Kavoor and directed by Mime Ramdas, “Minugele Minugele Nakshatra” will be performed. A unique theatre experiment by Christy, Neenasam, “Ami Poinnari,” in Konkani will be performed on the 5 March, 2021.