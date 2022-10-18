Rape and Murder accused who Escaped from Kerala Jail Arrested in Udupi after 2 Years

Udupi: The Brahmavar police have arrested a rape and murder accused, who had escaped from the Thiruvananthapuram Jail in 2020, in Brahmavar on October 18.

The arrested has been identified as Rajesh (39), from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala State.

According to the police, in 2012, the accused Rajesh had raped and killed a minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram. The accused was arrested by the Kerala police. In 2013, Rajesh was sentenced to death. Later, the court changed the death penalty to life imprisonment.

Rajesh was earlier lodged in the Thiruvananthapuram central Jail and later shifted to Nettukaltheri Jail. On December 23, 2020, Rajesh escaped from the Nettukaltheri jail. In this connection, a complaint was filed at the Neyyardam Police station.

The Brahmavar Circle Inspector Ananthapadmanabha collected information about the accused Rajesh hiding in Kabbinahithlu in Brahmavar. On October 18, Ananthapadmanabha along with his team arrested Rajesh from Kabbinahithlu, Billadi Gram Brahmavar and handed him over to the Kerala police. The Kerala police produced Rajesh before the court in Kundapur. Rajesh has been taken to Kerala by the Kerala police for further investigations.

