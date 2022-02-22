Rapid PCR Test at Departure Airport in India to Dubai Withdrawn with Immediate Effect

Mangaluru: The Air India Express on February 22, announced the Travel guidelines to Dubai from India. The Rapid PCR test conducted at the departure airport in India for travel to Dubai is withdrawn with immediate effect.

Travel requirement for all guests travelling from India to Dubai:

A. Hold a pre-approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or GDRFA for all types of visa holders (Golden / Silver Visa holders do not require GDRFA/ICA approval to travel from India to Dubai)

. For UAE residence visa holders (issued from Dubai)

http://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCservicesPortal/ReturnPermitService.aspx

.For UAE Resident/Tourist/E Visa holders (Issued from other emirates) pre-registration is mandatory

http://smartservices.ica.gov.ar/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/registerArrivals

B. Present a valid negative Covid-19 test certificate which will only be accepted from the authorized labs that generate a QR code and taken within 48 hours before departure.

C. Undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test result is released to the guest. In the event the guest is tested positive, then such guest shall follow the guidelines issued by the relevant Health Authority in the Emirate of Dubai.

For Transit Passengers, the rules/conditions governing entry at the final destination of the transit passengers shall be applicable.

This information may be disseminated to all concerned for compliance.