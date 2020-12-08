Spread the love



















Rare case of surgery done at Father Muller’s

Mangaluru: One of the rare surgical emergencies involving the abdomen is a condition where the blood vessels to the intestines are blocked. This can lead to dangerous complications that may require the removal of part of the intestine.

Sitting (left to right) – Dr Shankar Gururaj, Dr Rakesh Rai, Mr Lokpal, Dr Anand K.T., Dr Chetana Anand

Standing (left to right) – Dr Melita D’Silva, Dr Sanjana Arjun, Dr Manoj Kumar, Dr Nayan Pinto

A patient came to Father Muller Medical College Hospital with abdominal pain. After investigating, he was found to have a block in one of the major arteries to the intestine. He was quickly prepared for surgery and it was decided that he undergo a bypass of the block using a vein from the leg. The surgical team, ably led by Dr Rakesh Rai (professor, general surgery) and Dr Anand K T (chief consultant, cardiothoracic surgery), well assisted by Dr Shankar, Dr Manoj and the surgical team – Mr Vinay, Dr Vishnu, Dr Sanjana, Dr Melita, Dr Keerthi and Dr Nayan, successfully bypassed the block by harvesting a piece of vein from the leg and shunting blood across the block from a large artery called the aorta. The anaesthesia team was led by Dr Chetana Anand and nursing team by Mrs Bindu. The patient’s symptoms were alleviated following surgery and he was discharged after 10 days with no complications and is keeping well.

Complex surgeries that require a multi-departmental approach, to decrease the burden on a patient and lessen the complications, is the goal of treatment at Father Muller Medical College Hospital. With the best possible course of action in mind, along with highly skilled clinicians, a good outcome is the foremost priority.