Rare Heart Surgery Performed in Yenepoya Medical College Hospital

Mangaluru: The cardiac surgical team of Yenepoya Medical College Hospital Mangaluru recently performed successfully a difficult heart surgery on a patient with a rare congenital heart defect called Ebstein’s anomaly of tricuspid valve.

A 36-year-old lady hailing from Chitradurga was diagnosed with Ebstein’s anomaly and was referred to Yenepoya Medical College Hospital. After thorough evaluation of the patient, ‘cone repair of the tricuspid valve’ was performed by the cardiac surgical team of Dr Sakthivel, Dr Ganesh Kamath, Dr Arjun, Dr Nilesh Dr Mohandas, Dr Krishnaprasad and Dr Vinayak. There are very few centers in Karnataka where this operation is performed and Yenepoya cardiac center is one among them.

This patient was the most difficult case as it was type 3 ebstein anomaly. Patient has near normal Right ventricle function with normal functioning valve and heart beat at the time of discharge. Medical superintendent of Yenepoya Medical College hospital. Dr Habib Rahaman said Yenepoya cardiac center has experienced Cardiac Surgeons and Cardiac Anesthetist capable of managing all types of cardiac surgery with special expertise in valve repair, Aortic root procedure(valve sparing), Bentall procedure, ventricular restoration surgery, aortic arch replacement, coronary endarterectomy and Beating heart bypass surgery.

