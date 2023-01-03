Rare Inscription with Rare Sculpture found in Kundapur

Kundapur: A rare inscription was discovered at a place called Huyyaru in 76 Haladi village of Kundapur taluk recently. It has uncommon peculiar features not found so far. A rectangular stone slab conical at the top was divided into two compartments. On the top conical compartment, an early 14th-century inscription was found written in Kannada script and language. Below this compartment, there is a square shiva lingam strip. It has a huge shiva lingam which is placed on the back of a seated bull. On the right of it is a standing cow feeding her calf. On the left, is a standing bull. Below it is another small bull standing on a plinth. The whole depiction is itself a unique and uncommon feature, says Prof. T. Murugeshi in his press release here today.

This peculiar inscription was found in the land of Huyyaru Patel’s late Hiriyanna Shetty family. It is about 5 feet in height, 2.5 feet in width and 3.5 inches in thickness.

The inscription is badly worn out on the top, only a few letters can be read. In the third line “Basava……. So …. is identified. In the last line, Vasanthayy Barada is visible. Based on this reading we can make out that this inscription belonged to Alupa King Basava Shankara Soyideva Alupendra who ruled from Barakuru. He was ruling from 1315 to 1335.

Importance of the Inscription:

This inscription is historically and culturally very important. The huge Shiva lingam resting on an ornamented bull seated on a pedestal is not unique but manifests the king himself symbolically. Basava Shankara is a popular epithet of Soyideva Alupendra which is commonly found in his other records. The bull represents Basava and Lingam represents Shankara. The cow feeding her calf represents a donation given to the feeding of Brahmanas. Huyyaru is even today a popular bull cult centre. It was represented by two bulls Haiguli and Gendada Haiguli.