RARE LIFE THREATENING CONDITION TREATED AT FATHER MULLER HOSPITAL

Mangaluru: A 63 year old gentleman, who was previously healthy, had sudden excruciating upper back pain made it to Fr Muller Hospital, where he was found to have a life threatening condition, a tear in the aorta (largest blood vessel) which could have been due to high blood pressure or due to weakness in the vessel, called an Aortic dissection.

Without treatment, about 10% of people with Stanford type B dissections die within one month often due to rupture or extension of the tear into the vessels supplying the brain, abdomen or kidneys.

Dr Lenon D’Souza, Chief of Endovascular & Interventional Radiology

A team consisting of Dr Lenon D’Souza, Chief of Endovascular & Interventional Radiology, Dr Anand KT, Chief of Cardiothoracic surgery and Dr Chetana Anand, Cardiac Anaesthetist, operated on him after persistent pain and symptoms despite medical management. After an initial bypass procedure performed on the vessels supplying the brain and left hand by Dr Anand KT, Dr Lenon D’Souza performed Thoracic Endovascular Aortic Repair (TEVAR), where a specialised Graft is placed across the tear in the vessel to prevent continued bleeding and expansion of it.

Left to Right: Steevan -Cathlab Technician, Dr Ram Shenoy Basti- HOD, Radiology, Dr Lenon D’Souza- Chief, Endovascular & Interventional Radiology, Asst Professor of Radiology, Patient, Dr H. B. Suresh: Professor, Radiology, Vinay: Cardiac Surgical Assistant, Dr Anand KT: Chief, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Dr Chetana Anand: Cardiac Anaesthetist, Dr Sanjana : Resident, Surgery, and Mrs Bindu: Scrub Nurse



These procedures were previously not performed in Dakshina Kannada due to the high risk involved, also the complexity of the procedure and the lack of expertise. Talking about Interventional Radiology, Dr Dsouza mentions that Interventional Radiology is a subspecialty of radiology where minimally invasive image guided procedures are used to minimize risk to patient, having less pain and reduced recovery time. Just like Cardiologists treat narrow vessels of the heart, an Interventional Radiologist fixes vessels in other parts of the body, including the brain, legs, lungs and abdomen. Commonly performed procedures include Laser for Varicose veins, angioplasty to prevent gangrene, treat diabetic foot, saving dialysis access, treatment of stroke and liver cancer. However, procedures like TEVAR for aortic dissection and aortic aneurysms are a lot more complex and require teamwork with Interventional Radiology and Cardiothoracic surgery.

We are proud to have this surgery performed in our hospital under the leadership of an able operating team, said Fr Rudolph Ravi D’Sa Administrator Father Muller Medical College Hospital. Congratulatory messages poured in from the Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, saying the Hospital is a beacon to the poor and suffering, treating all with dignity and compassion with the latest and best care facility available.

The surgeons have trailed on the path of great success stories and procedures as their peers and also their Founder Rev Fr Augustus Muller.

