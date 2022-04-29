Rasika Dugal set to scare in supernatural horror ‘Adhura’

Mumbai: Actress Rasika Dugal is quite excited about her upcoming show ‘Adhura’ in which she has got a chance to explore a new genre of horror.

‘Adhura’ outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it.

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, it is also featuring Ishwak Singh.

Rasika said, “It is exciting for me to experiment with a new genre. And that too supernatural horror. I am easily spooked and therefore haven’t watched any horror story at all. So this one is all kinds of new for me. With this script, I realised on the second day of the shoot that I couldn’t go over my lines after 5 pm if I wanted a good night’s sleep. What is special about the show is that besides having all the elements of horror, the story is also very poignant.”

The show will be releasing on Prime Video.