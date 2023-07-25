Rats bite patient at govt hospital in UP; probe ordered

In a shocking incident, a seriously injured patient, admitted in the ICU of a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was bitten by rats, his family said.



An inquiry has been ordered over the incident and the hospital administration has assured strict action against those found responsible for it.

Ram Sevak Gupta, a resident of Budh Bazar town of Dataganj tehsil area, was seriously injured in a road accident and was admitted to the Government Medical College for treatment. In view of his critical condition, he was shifted to the ICU and was on a ventilator, his brother said.

On Sunday night, when Gupta’s wife went into the ICU to see him, she found that a rat was biting his feet with blood coming out of it. There were similar marks on his forehead, ears and toes due to the negligence of the ward staff, he added.

Dr N.C. Prajapati, Principal of the medical college, said that he inspected the ward. A hole was found near the oxygen pipe and another near the window from where the rats could be coming, he said.

It has since been repaired and all potential entry points of the rats have been closed, he added.

Relatives and attendants of the patient sit and eat food at the spot due to which rats often enter the ward, Prajapati said.

Rat traps are also being installed, the doctor said, adding that action will be taken against those responsible for the incident after the inquiry.

He added that the patient is recovering and will be discharged soon.

