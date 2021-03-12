Spread the love



















Rave party busted by T’gana Police, 7 arrested



Hyderabad: In a major operation undertaken early Friday, Rachakonda Commissionerate police have detained 90 youngsters from a rave party organised at a farm house near the city.

The detained youngsters include techies, college students, and also two women, who had purchased tickets for the event.

Apart from seizing sizeable quantities of drugs and alcohol, the police said they arrested seven organisers, including the farmhouse owner.

While the organisers were slapped with charges under various sections of NDPS Act and Telangana Excise Act among others, those who partook in the rave party have been charged with sections 188 and 294 of the IPC and were produced in court.

Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagvat said that the organisers had advertised the event on social media and had deliberately planned for it to coincide with Shivaratri festival as the bulk of police personnel would be tied up with extra policing duties during the festive occasions.

To keep off the party off the police radar, the organisers selected a remote farmhouse at Narayanpur in Yadadri-Bhongir district.

On receiving a tip-off, Bhongir Zone’s special operations team sprang into action and raided the premises. The police confiscated 400 gram of Ganja, 3 blots of LSD, and few grams of an unidentified drug apart from liquor bottles.

Among other things the police also confiscated mobile phones, cameras, laptops, DJ music systems, 30 motorbikes, 15 cars, and a generator-mounted vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Girish Dhaduvai, Cholleti Sharath Chandra, Shaik Umar Farooq, Jakkidi Srikar Reddy, and his father Dhanwanth Reddy who owns the farmhouse.

One more accused person has been identified as Balemula Prem, who allegedly supplied the narcotic substances. The seventh accused is Syed Arman Ali Reza of Delhi, who managed the music arrangements for the event.

As per preliminary inquiries, the main accused had organised a similar event in Warangal district.