Ravikumar Appointed New Deputy Commissioner of DK

Mangaluru: Ravikumar IAS has been appointed as the new Deputy Commissioner of DK District on October 31.

On October 21, DC Dr Rajendra was transferred to Mysuru and Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada Mangaluru Dr Kumara IAS was placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of DK District Mangaluru.

On October 31, the state government appointed Ravikumar M R as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Presently Ravikumar (2012 Batch) IAS is working as the registrar of Rajiv Gandhi Univesity of Health & Sciences (RGUHS).

