Ravikumar Takes Charge as Deputy Commissioner of DK

Mangaluru: M R Ravikumar took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District on November 2.

On October 21, DC Dr Rajendra was transferred to Mysuru and Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada Dr Kumara IAS was placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of DK District.

M R Ravikumar IAS (KN:2012) who was working as the registrar of Rajiv Gandhi Univesity of Health & Sciences (RGUHS) was transferred on October 31, as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada District.

On November 2, Ravikumar took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada. Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Dakshina Kannada Dr Kumara IAS placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Deputy Commissioner of DK District handed over the charge to M R Ravikumar.