RCB most drained out IPL franchise after mini player auction



Chennai: Eight Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises spent Rs.145.30 crore to buy 57 players, including 22 from overseas, at an Indian Premier League mini-auction here on Thursday. The amount spent is around 74 per cent of the total purse that teams had for this auction.

Rs 51.3 crore remains with the eight franchises after the auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be the most profligate, spending as much as 99 per cent of their kitty they started with on Thursday. They began with Rs. 35.4 crore, and are the most drained out franchise with just Rs 35 lakh remaining with them.

Punjab Kings have the highest purse left with them, with Rs 18.8 crore remaining out of the Rs 53.2 crore they had. Rajasthan Royals have Rs 13.65 crore with them out of the Rs 37.85 crore.

SunRisers Hyderabad, who had a purse of Rs 10.75 crore, have Rs 6.95 crore left.

Chennai Super Kings (Rs 2.55 crore remains out of Rs 19.9 cr), Delhi Capitals (Rs 2.15 crore remains out of Rs 13.4 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 3.2 crore remains out of Rs 10.75), Mumbai Indians (Rs 3.65 crore remains out of Rs 15.35 crore) are the others with smaller sums saved.