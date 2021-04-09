Spread the love



















RCB win toss, elect to field



Chennai: Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to field against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League, 2021.

Kohli expressed surprise on winning the toss, calling it ‘unbelievable’ and said that since MI love chasing, they wanted to make them bat first.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Kieron Pollard, 7 Krunal Pandya, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Jayant Yadav, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(captain), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.