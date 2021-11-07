Spread the love



















Re-elected Uzbek President unveils priority tasks for country



Tashkent: Uzbekistan’s re-elected President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was sworn in at a joint meeting of both chambers of the Parliament here and unveiled a new development strategy prioritizing seven directions to continue his reform agenda.

The development of a free civil society, and large-scale reforms aimed at ensuring human dignity and its legitimate interests will be raised to a new level, Mirziyoyev said on Saturday after taking office for a second term.

He promised that the rule of justice and the rule of law will be the most basic and necessary conditions for building a democratic state and ensuring human dignity, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another priority will be the development of the national economy, its growth rates at the level of modern requirements.

Fair social policy, reforms in the spiritual and enlightenment spheres will be of paramount importance, while finding solutions to global problems such as climate change, environmental problems, radicalism, extremism and terrorism, human trafficking remain on the agenda.

Strengthening the national military forces will also remain a priority as a reliable guarantee of peace and security in the country, the President added.

Mirziyoyev was nominated by the ruling Uzbekistan Liberal Democratic Party and during the election campaign, he promised to continue reforms to launch more industrial projects, provide jobs and raise living standards in the populous Central Asian nation.

