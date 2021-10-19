Ready, Set, Go Pink! Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness by MOM with Father Mullers Hospital

Spread the love



















Ready, Set, Go Pink! 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness by MOM-Smarter MOMmying (Moms Of Mangalore) with Father Mullers Hospital on 31 October 2021 named ‘PINK WALK’ from 7 am-9 am starting from Decathlon (Bharath Mall) – Kadri Park- Decathlon

Mangaluru: For the last so many years, MOM-Smarter MOMmying (Moms Of Mangalore) has united communities in the fight against this deadly disease (Breast Cancer) and funded breakthrough research, and support for breast cancer patients. By uniting communities and raising money, MOM can help people reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early when it may be more treatable.

Did you know that 1 out of 8 women are likely to get diagnosed with breast cancer every year? It is one of the most commonly occurring cancers in women. MOM in collaboration with Father Muller’s hospital and many other sponsors is committed to show you that no matter who you are, whatever your experience of breast cancer is – we’re always with you. You can make a difference in someone’s life by contributing.

When: Sunday, 31st October 2021

Route: Decathlon (Bharath Mall) – Kadri Park – Decathlon at Bharath Mall

Time: 7 am to 9 am

Registration Fees: Rs 250/-

It’s time to PINK UP and register yourself and your friends.

All proceeds from this event will be used to fund the treatment of cancer patients who are in need

For Registration and Queries :

Contact : +91 9916388626 – Mrs Radhika.

“Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference “- This Breast Cancer PINK WALK is all about just that, raising awareness about breast cancer. Let’s come together and continue to make a difference!

Like this: Like Loading...