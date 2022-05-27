‘Ready to Challenge the Astrologer over the ‘Tambula Prashne’- Prof Narendra Nayak

‘Ready to Challenge the Astrologer over the ‘Tambula Prashne’- Rationalist Prof Narendra Nayak of Federation of Indian Rationalist Association (FIRA)

Mangaluru: In a communication with media personnel Rationalist Professor Narendra Nayak of the Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) has thrown open a challenge for people to make the right predictions. The challenge is in response to the ‘Tambula Prashne’ ritual held by Hindu organisations led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, to find a solution to the controversy that erupted after a temple-like structure was noticed during the renovation of a mosque in Malali, near Ganjimutt on the city’s outskirts, last month.

Rationalist Prof NARENDRA NAYAK

Professor Narendra Nayak has said that since the so-called accurate predictive astrology, which can make predictions, has hit the headlines again, FIRA was reiterating its challenge to those who can predict the future.

“The predictions made in connection with the Malali controversy could be a wild guess or a fixed result. So, to test the powers of this individual, or any others of this type, we are herein devising a fool-proof method for testing the powers. We are challenging astrologers to predict what is placed in six envelopes, and the 100% accurate prediction to at least five out of six questions, will win prize money of Rs 1 lakh,’’ he stated.

Kerala Astrologer claiming that Temple existed at the Malali Mosque, near Ganjimutt

The outer sealed envelope will contain 6 smaller ones with questions on them on the outside. The answers to the questions are to be typed as envelope 1 contents and details and so on. The entry whose answers are fully correct according to the instructions will be decided as the winner. Vague answers like containing a currency note or a paper are not acceptable and will not be considered as correct.

Nayak said that the envelopes were sealed at 11.330 am on Wednesday in the city and will be opened at 10.30 am on June 1, at the Mangaluru Press Club, and the prizes will be announced there. “I hope that this data is enough to make predictions. The challenge is open to all, regardless of religious beliefs, caste, creed, or nationality.

The entries can be sent by email to narenyen@gmail.com or on WhatsApp at 9448216343. All entries received up to midnight of May 31, will be considered. Postal entries are not acceptable,” has said Prof Nayak.