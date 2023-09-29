Reality check – Indian students going abroad for higher education

The data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs states that in 2022, more than 13,00,000 Indian students were studying in 79 countries worldwide. 7.7 Lakh students left India to study abroad in 2022 alone. According to data provided by the government in the parliament, most Indian students prefer Canada, the US and the UK to pursue degree courses. These countries, including Australia and New Zealand, together accounted for 75 per cent of those who went abroad for education in 2022 — up from 60 per cent in 2018, the data said.

With 226,450 students, India became the top source of new international students entering Canada in 2022, according to data released by the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

This is despite a report by the Indian government that only 22 per cent of Indian students who studied abroad between 2015 and 2019 were able to secure meaningful employment upon returning home.

What drives Indian students abroad

There are several factors that drive Indian students to study abroad. This is a complex issue with multiple perspectives. On one hand, students going abroad can gain valuable international experience and skills, which they can bring back to India, potentially benefiting the country’s economy and society. On the other hand, if these students choose to stay abroad, it could lead to a ‘brain drain’ where India loses its highly educated individuals.

Who can afford to study abroad:

Mostly politicians, cine stars, and high net worth individuals send their children abroad to study, simply because they can afford it and the outcome does not really matter for them. When the adventures are over, the compulsion to return home can be portrayed as answering a patriotic call to come and serve the country, albeit to continue the family legacy in politics, movies, or business. It should be reiterated that most students who go abroad to study proceed with a desire to settle down in a foreign country for a better life. There are always exceptions to the above statements.

What are the different streams and destinations that attract Indian students.

Indian students are attracted to a variety of study streams and destinations when considering overseas education. Here are some of the most popular ones:

1. Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM): Many Indian students opt for these fields due to the high demand in the job market, both domestically and internationally.

2. Business and Management: MBA programs and other business-related courses are quite popular, given their potential for high earning careers.

3. Medicine: Medical degrees from abroad, especially from reputable institutions, are highly valued.

4. Arts and Humanities: There’s a growing interest in fields like psychology, sociology, literature, and more.

Popular Destinations:

1. United States: Known for its prestigious universities and diverse study options. Mostly attracts STEM graduates for master’s programs. Currently Immigrant friendly only for people with exceptional qualifications and who can demonstrate that they can substantially make a difference in National Interest.

2. United Kingdom: Offers a rich academic heritage and shorter course durations. Needs more international students, but prospects of post qualification residency are grim.

3. Australia/New Zealand: Attracts students with its high-quality education and lifestyle. Favorable for permanent residency post qualification. Immigrant friendly.

4. Canada: Known for its welcoming attitude towards international students and opportunities for immigration. Advantages for obtaining long-term residency after completing the qualification for Indians until recently.

5. Germany: Popular for its engineering programs and low tuition fees.

Remember, the choice of stream and destination should align with the student’s interests, career goals, and financial capacity.

Dilemma of Indians obtaining a degree in Medicine from overseas:

Recognition of Degree: Not all foreign medical degrees are recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Students must pass the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) to practice in India after obtaining a degree from abroad.

Quality of Education: The quality of medical education varies greatly across countries and institutions. Some overseas institutions may not offer the same level of training as Indian medical colleges.

Homecoming Challenges: Even after clearing the FMGE, Indian students who studied medicine abroad may face skepticism or bias from patients or peers due to the perception of foreign degrees.

Ukraine crisis and the recent Indo-Canada diplomatic imbroglio.

The Ukraine crisis and the recent Indo-Canada diplomatic issues can indeed have implications for Indian students studying in these countries. Here’s how:

Ukraine Crisis:

India evacuated about 23000 Indian Nationals from Ukraine of which 18,000 were students. The careers of many Indian students crash landed and some returned to Ukraine to pursue their studies.

Safety Concerns: The ongoing conflict and political instability in Ukraine can pose safety risks for international students, including those from India.

Disruptions to Education: Unrest and conflict can lead to disruptions in the academic calendar, impacting students’ education.

Travel Restrictions: Depending on the severity of the crisis, there may be travel restrictions or advisories in place, affecting students’ ability to return home or travel internationally.

Indo-Canada Diplomatic Issues:

Visa Issues: Diplomatic tensions can sometimes lead to stricter visa regulations or processing delays, impacting Indian students planning to study or already studying in Canada.

Perception and Treatment: Diplomatic issues can sometimes influence the perception and treatment of international students from the countries involved.

Job Opportunities: If tensions escalate, it could potentially impact job opportunities for Indian students’ post graduation, especially if companies become wary of hiring international students due to potential visa complications.

It’s important to note that these are potential impacts and may not necessarily occur. Students should stay updated with the latest news and advisories from both the Indian government and the host country’s authorities.

