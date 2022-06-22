Rebel Sena MLAs to be flown to Guwahati by chartered plane at midnight

Surat: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camping in Surat will be flown to Guwahati at midnight.

As per sources, the rebel MLAs, numbering between a dozen and two-dozen, will reach Surat airport soon from where they will be flown to Guwahati.

Sources in Gujarat BJP said that a 50-seater chartered flight has been hired for taking the MLAs to Guwahati. The sources also said that Sena MLA Eknath Sindhe, who is leading dissident group, has managed the support of five Congress MLAs, who too will be joining the group in Surat.

Party sources said this decision was taken after the Shiv Sena MLAs reached the Le Meridien hotel in Surat and had a meeting with Shinde.

Though police deployment on the Gujarat-Maharashtra border has been beefed up since Tuesday morning, the BJP fears that if the Shiv Sena rebels are kept in Surat for a few more days, Shiv Sainiks could reach here which could lead to a law and order situation.