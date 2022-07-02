Rebel Wilson, Charles Melton to star in ‘K-Pop: Lost in America’



Los Angeles: Actors Rebel Wilson and Charles Melton are set to star in ‘K-Pop: Lost in America’. The project will be helmed by South Korean filmmaker JK Youn, reports ‘Deadline’.

The script has been written by Jeff Kaplan & Ian Springer, with a current draft by Karen McCullah & Kirsten ‘Kiwi’ Smith. The story, according to ‘Deadline’, follows a breaking K-pop group that finds themselves stranded in Waco, Texas, just days before their American debut at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Left with no phones, no money and no transportation, the group must overcome their differences and a host of crazy obstacles to make it to New York City.

Along the way, they learn to love Texas, and Texas learns to love them back. ‘Deadline’ further states that Lynda Obst and CJ Entertainment’s Miky Lee will be serving as producers on the project.

The package hit the market and already is drawing interest from suitors. Filming is expected to begin in the fall. Wilson most recently was seen in the Netflix comedy ‘Senior Year’. Melton plays Reggie on the CW series ‘Riverdale’, which is headed into its final season this fall.