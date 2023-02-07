Received no funds or land from Karnataka govt: Isha Foundation

Isha Foundation has refuted allegations made against it about land in Chikkaballapura and the forest area in the foothills of Nandi Hills, claiming that there is a “malicious campaign” to spread misinformation against it.



“We are deeply pained by certain false information being circulated about Isha Foundation in matters concerning the Karnataka State Ecological Budget and the Isha Foundation owned land in Chikkaballapura,” it said in a statement released on Monday.

“Neither Isha Foundation nor Sadhguru has ever received any funds from the present government or the previous governments of Karnataka. Isha Foundation is not involved in any financial transactions directly or indirectly with the government of Karnataka,” added the foundation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had allocated a Rs 100 crore budget towards state ecological activities with an emphasis on soil conservation to the forest department.

“Isha Foundation has not received any land from the present government nor the previous governments of Karnataka in Chikkaballapura or anywhere else… All lands in Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura are purchased through sale deeds from the original owners paying valuable consideration,” it clarified.

The land for construction has been directly bought by Isha from the owners of the land in Chikkaballapura through voluntary contributions by donors and volunteers, noted the foundation by spiritual leader Sadhguru.

“Adiyogi is located 31 km away from Nandi Hills and Nandi Hills is in the Nandi Hobli of Chikkaballapura Taluk whereas Adiyogi is located in Kasaba Hobli of Chikkaballapura Taluk. Our lands are not in the forest as they are Revenue lands bought from the land owners by paying consideration and have been duly converted,” it asserted.

