Receiving Stay Order from HC on Saturday MCC Stops Demolition of Central Market bldgs

Mangaluru : With all these STAY ORDERS filed by merchants/shop owners of Central Market for so many years, it seems like the construction of the Rs 130 crore State-of-the-Art new Central Market will not be a dream come true for a long ..long..time! While the Mangaluru City Corporation had already started the demolition process since last Wednesday, and had completely razed down all the shops in the inner portion of the market, however, while the demolition of the outer building part where a bunch of shops are in business, a stay order in High Court was filed by a few traders on Thursday.

Even though the traders had filed for a stay order on Thursday through their lawyer in Bengaluru, and since MCC didn’t receive any order from the High Court until Saturday 8 pm, MCC had continued with the demolition until then. But post Saturday all demolition work has been stopped until further direction from the High Court.. It is learnt that a petition was filed by M Ganesh Anchan, one of the traders in that building, the Court stayed the MCC’s order dated 4 April 2021, and directed the MCC Commissioner NOT to demolish the building. However, without giving any intimation to the shop owners, MCC went ahead and started demolishing the building, which angered the traders. Therefore, the shop owners on the outer side of the building had started moving their products out of their shops.

The High Court of Karnataka through an interim order has stayed the process of demolishing two Central Market buildings of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) and has directed the MCC Commissioner not to continue with the demolition till the next date of hearing. The date of the next hearing is yet to be notified. Judge Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on Thursday on a petition by M. Ganesh Anchan and nine other traders. The MCC commenced the demolition works on May 26.

The petitioners contented that the MCC Commissioner earlier made an attempt to depossess them from the building by issuing a public notice on April 7, 2020. They were asked to vacate the building and enable MCC to demolish the structure that was in dilapidated condition.Petitioners are M Ganesh anchan, Naresh Nayak, Dhanraj, B A Moideen, Sachin Shankar Magadum, M I Arun -all traders of the Central Market, and the Respondents are- The State of Karnataka, DK-Deputy Commissioner, MCC Commissioner, Mangaluru Police Commissioner and Mangaluru North Police Station House Officer.

This notice was questioned and the single judge had passed an interim order. The MCC Commissioner filed an appeal and the Divisional Bench of the High Court did not interfere with the interim order of the single judge. The MCC withdrew the public notice on August 11, 2020. The petitioners said the MCC Commissioner passed a new order on April 7, 2021 to revoke the permission to sell the market building. The petitioners have been told to hand over the vacant possession by the end of May. The judge said the new order needs to be examined by the court as there was an imminent threat of dispossession and also demolition of the building. The petitioners are entitled to be granted limited protection in that regard, the judge noted.

This order of the High Court came a day after the MCC began the process of demolishing the two six-decade-old vegetable and fish market buildings of the Central Market. The MCC started the demolition following an order by the Urban Development Department on May 25. Mangaluru Smart City Limited will reconstruct the new market building under the Smart City Mission.

If everything goes according to the plan, the Central Market with the fish market will be rebuilt under Mangaluru Smart City Limited’s (MSCL) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on Design Build Finance Operation Transfer (DBFOT). Defining A Public–Private Partnership (PPP, 3P, or P3)-it is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private sectors, typically of a long-term nature. In other words, it involves an arrangement between a unit of government and a business that brings better services or improves the city’s capacity to operate effectively. Because PPPs are a cooperative between government and the private sector, they are an example of multi-stakeholder governance. PPPs are closely related to concepts such as privatization and the contracting out of government services.

There is no consensus about how to define a PPP. The term can cover hundreds of different types of long-term contracts with a wide range of risk allocations, funding arrangements, and transparency requirements. The advancement of PPPs, as a concept and a practice, is a product of the new public management of the late 20th century and globalization pressures. Despite there being no formal consensus regarding a definition, the term has been defined by major entities. Anyways, a full-fledged market complex at the Central Market area has been a long pending demand of Mangaluru.

The market will be developed at a total cost of nearly Rs 130 crore. The proposed Central Market complex will have a separate space for the retail sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers, fish and meat. The complex will also have a separate space for commercial establishments and office premises as well. A total amount of Rs 5.25 crore was earmarked to construct a temporary market but that project was stopped due to stay order from High court.The Central Market before shifting to APMC Yard in Baikampady had 597 shops, operating wholesale and retail business.

