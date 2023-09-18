Recent Achievements of Skaters and Athletes of St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: Students of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru won medals in the 1st Open District Skating Championship 2023, conducted by Dakshina Kannada Roller Sports Association on 9 and 10 September 2023 at Skate City Mangaluru.

1. Hannah Rose Fernandes of Class VII A won the gold medals in the 500 mtr and 1000 mtr Rink.

2. Tasmayi M Shetty of Class VI A won silver medals in the 500 mtr Rink and 1000 mtr Rink.

3. Jaivik Deepakraj of Class V D won bronze medals in 500 mtr Rink and 1000 mtr Rink.

4. Adric John Pinto of Class IV B won a gold medal in the 500 meter Rink, and a silver medal in the 1000 meter Rink.

5.Yuvaraj D Kunder of Class VI D won silver medals in 500 mtr Rink and 1000 mtr Rink.

6. Divit Prajwal Puttur secured a bronze medal in the 500 mtr Rink and silver in the 1000 mtr Rink.

7. Presly Anston Saldanha Class X A has secured II place in the High Jump, boys under 16 category, in Junior Athletic Meet 2023, organised by Dakshina Kannada Athletics Association on 9 September 2023.

8. Harsul Kunder of Class VIII B has secured III place in 60 mts hurdles, U14 boys.

The Principal and staff of St. Aloysius Gonzaga School congratulated the winners.

Like this: Like Loading...