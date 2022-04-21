Recently Engaged Youth dies in Road Mishap at Hejamady on his Birthday

Udupi: In a tragic incident, a youth who recently got engaged died in a road accident while his two-wheeler crashed into a parked LPG tanker on NH 66 near the Hejamady Tollgate here on April 21.

The deceased has been identified as Mahesh, a resident of Kodavoor near Malpe.

According to sources, Mahesh was returning from Mangaluru on his two-wheeler after celebrating his Birthday at his newly engaged girl’s house. When he reached the Hejamady Tollgate, he did not notice the LPG tanker that was parked on the side of the road and crashed into it. Seriously injured Mahesh died on the spot.

A case has been registered in the Padubidri Police Station and investigation is on.