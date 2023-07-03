Recipient of Various Awards Animal Lover Rajani Shetty Attacked by Neighbour for Dogs Menace

Recipient of Various Awards Animal Lover Rajani Shetty Attacked by Neighbour by Hurling a Stone at Her for Dogs Menace

Mangaluru: A Good Samaritan in feeding & rescuing stray dogs Kudla’s Rajani Shetty was feted with The ‘International Women’s Day Award’ In Delhi by The Delhi Commission For Women- Undertaken By Government Of India in March 2022, and recently in March 2023, she was felicitated with ‘Mangaluru Press Club Award’- these two awards are among the many awards and felicitation she has received. Animal lover and caretaker Rajani Shetty from Ballabagh in the city, feeds about 800 street dogs daily and takes care of other stray animals.

Ms Shetty has been given all these awards in recognition of her work in taking care of stray animals for decades. Every day, she cooks about 60 kg of rice and chicken waste. She moves with one of her two daughters on the scooter to feed stray animals in different parts of the city. Her first round of serving starts at 5.30 a.m., followed by the second round at 9.30 a.m. and the third round at 1 p.m. Then she again continues her service at night till the wee hours. She has been keeping a part of her income for feeding stray animals. On a few occasions, she has rescued stray dogs/cats/other stray animals trapped in open wells.

Family Members of Ms Rajani Shetty who help her in taking care of stray dogs/Animals

43-year-old Ms Rajani Damodar Shetty is a TRUE Animal Lover and finds the company of dogs much more endearing and comforting than the company of fellow human beings. Taking care of these furry friends isn’t new to her, since she has been a Good Samaritan to stray animals for decades. All these dogs have become her family. She takes care of the dogs’ every need. Apart from feeding the stray dogs, she if needed, takes care of all their medical expenditure including vaccinations and treatments. And she bears the expenses all from her pocket.



Unfortunately, for being a rescuer and care-taker of stray animals, including dogs, today (Monday) 3 July she was attacked by her neighbour at 9.30 am, who hurled a stone at Ms Rajani, but luckily it didn’t do any major harm to her body parts but injured her hand. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Ms Rajani Shetty said, “My neighbour Ms Manjula Shetty has been harassing and has kept a grudge against me for the last two years. She complains that the dogs that I have rescued and sheltered in my rented house next to her are bothering her due to barking etc”.

“She also has problems with me over the usage of corporation water, which I feel is nothing wrong with it, since everyone can use MCC water. She has also issued threats of poisoning my dogs to death and also killing me. Even though I have been putting up with all these issues with her for a long, it looks like it has gone over the limit, for which I won’t keep quiet, and also that she attacked me, I have lodged a complaint against her in Barke Police Station, and they have assured me of necessary action on her”, added Ms Rajani.

Receiving the ‘International Women’s Day Award’ In Delhi by The Delhi Commission For Women- Undertaken By the Government Of India in March 2022,

Ms Rajani further said, “Her only demand is to stop feeding and taking care of the dogs in my rented house and wants me to vacate. But I am not budging from her demands since I have been taking care of stray dogs for the past 22 years and had no problems with anyone, whatsoever. Even though these dogs are always beside me in the house, I have not faced any health problems. Her complaints are never-ending, and she comes up with new issues every now and then. Today’s incident is captured on my house CCTV, and I will produce it to the police. Even though I faced a lot of opposition to feeding street dogs in the last 22 years, I have overcome the opposition to continue feeding these dogs. Like humans, these dogs also have the right to live. With the support and encouragement of animal lovers, I will continue to feed street dogs. Period!”

Even despite neighbours harassing and confronting her for what she is doing, Ms Rajani says she will never stop her love and care for the stray animals no matter even if her neighbours assault her (which has happened quite a few times, she says), and if she sees suffering stray dogs which may need special care, she says that she won’t mind treating yet more dogs with as much love, she has given to her present over a dozen canines. Taking care of pets at home, and around 800 plus canines at night on the City streets is quite remarkable and commendable.

When asked how she feels about taking care of stray dogs, “Just like us, human beings, these animals also have lives and they also need to live as we do. When they need someone to love and pet them, we should help out. I feel happy when I save animals, including snakes and other reptiles who are on the verge of dying, that I gave them a new lease of life. Till I am alive, nothing will happen to these stray ones, and I won’t let”, she said with the proud air of a matriarch. Ms Rajani has also pledged her organs to save other human lives after her death-and her children are also planning to follow in their “Organ Donor” mother’s footsteps.

If anyone of our readers would like to help financially or with pet products, or even want her to rescue animals/reptiles/birds etc can contact Ms Rajani Damodar Shetty at 8904563332, 8904563331 or visit her house located in “Doddahithlu”, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru.

