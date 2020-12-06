Spread the love



















Reckless Drivers Escorting Ambulance during ‘Zero Traffic’ putting People’s Lives in Risk Goes Viral

Mangaluru: While many have commended the driver of an ambulance for transporting a 22-year old patient suffering from pulmonary disease from Puttur to Bengaluru within four hours and 20 minutes via zero traffic, but the way the four-wheelers escorting the ambulance in a reckless driving spree has received wide spread criticisms and the video of the same has been uploaded on social media.

The patient from Arehalli in Sakleshpur was shifted from Mahaveer Medical Centre Hospital in Puttur to Vydehi Hospital, Whitefield, in Bengaluru in an ambulance of Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre. Driver Mohammed Haneef had started the journey from Puttur at 11am. The message of shifting the critically ill patient was shared on social media and public support sought to make the corridor traffic free. The message went viral and people lined up along the route between Puttur and Bengaluru to ensure zero traffic for the ambulance.

Before 11.45am the ambulance reached Charmady and crossed Belur in Hassan at around 12.40pm to reach Bengaluru via Yeshwantpur, Rammurthy Nagar, Tin Factory, Mahadevapura and Vydehi Hospital before 3.20pm. Traffic policemen from respective areas made all necessary arrangements to ensure zero traffic and for the smooth plying of the ambulance on the route. Sources from the Mahaveer Medical Centre Hospital said the patient was suffering from congenital bronchiectasis and was treated at several hospitals in Mangaluru. She was under treatment in Mahaveer Medical Centre Hospital for the past three weeks. Since she needed an emergency lung transplant, she was shifted to Bengaluru, sources added. It is learnt that this was the second mission of ambulance driver Mohammed Haneef in Karnataka. On February 7, he saved a 40-day old baby by shifting the infant from Mangaluru to Bengaluru in 4 hours 20 minutes.

While ambulance driver Mohammed drove safely and reached the patient in record time, but a bunch of four-wheeler drivers following the ambulance and moving in reckless manner along the route in putting the lives of the people gathered along the ambulance route, has been widely criticized by people, which has gone viral on social media. In the video, you can see a bunch of vehicles following the ambulance showing negligence towards the lives of the people on the road- and a 4-wheeler vehicle even knocks down a bicycle. Occupants in those vehicles were also seen popping out their heads through the vehicle windows and also yelling loud, which is highly criticized.

Speaking to media., Superintendent of police B M Lakshmi Prasad has said that he has seen the video clip, an incident that took place in Hassan district, and also no one has filed any complaints. However, he said that the matter will be followed up,and action will be taken if necessary.