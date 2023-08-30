Reckless Driving! 23-year-old Bus Conductor Dies After Falling Out of Moving Bus at Nanthur

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old bus conductor who was thrown out of the city bus at Nanthur junction, was severely injured on the head and died at the hospital on August 29.

The deceased has been identified as Erayya (23) a native of Bagalkot, who was residing at Suratkal.

According to sources, on August 29, afternoon, the conductor of city bus route number 15, which was moving from KPT towards Nanthur, while taking a turn at the Nanthur junction, was thrown out from the footboard of the bus and severely injured in the head. The police with the help of the locals, rushed Conductor Erayya to the hospital.

Erayya was admitted to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries without responding to the treatment.

The incident which was recorded in the dashcam of another vehicle went viral. The police said that the reckless and negligent driving was the cause of the accident.

Mangaluru East Traffic police have registered a case against the bus driver and further investigation is on.

